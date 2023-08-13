'A reminder I should always count my blessings': Minister Edwin Tong discharged from hospital

SINGAPORE: Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong has been discharged from hospital after he underwent angioplasty and had a stent inserted on Tuesday (Aug 8).

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Tong reflected on how he had just turned 54 and it was "a reminder that I should always count my blessings, and there are many of them".

He said: "Happy to be home for my birthday and to celebrate at home with my family, along with a few visits from some of my oldest and dearest friends. Topped off with a cake from the office and some festive balloons from ex-colleagues too!"

"Thank you everyone for your birthday greetings and get well wishes. They are all greatly appreciated and deeply cherished."

His post drew hundreds of comments wishing him a happy birthday and good health, including one from fellow MP (PAP-Jalan Besar) and Mayor of Central Singapore District Denise Phua.

She wrote: "Keep well Min Edwin Tong! I know you will be good for Singapore."

Mr Tong underwent a medical operation after a severely blocked coronary artery was found during a routine health check.

He said on Tuesday he would "take things a little slower for a bit" before returning to his usual routine.

"Will be working from home as much as possible in the meantime," Mr Tong added in a previous Facebook post.

"I have also had to cut down on some of my events and meetings over the last couple of days, on doctors’ orders not to exert myself too much."