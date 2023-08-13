'A reminder I should always count my blessings': Minister Edwin Tong discharged from hospital
SINGAPORE: Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong has been discharged from hospital after he underwent angioplasty and had a stent inserted on Tuesday (Aug 8).
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Tong reflected on how he had just turned 54 and it was "a reminder that I should always count my blessings, and there are many of them".
He said: "Happy to be home for my birthday and to celebrate at home with my family, along with a few visits from some of my oldest and dearest friends. Topped off with a cake from the office and some festive balloons from ex-colleagues too!"
"Thank you everyone for your birthday greetings and get well wishes. They are all greatly appreciated and deeply cherished."
His post drew hundreds of comments wishing him a happy birthday and good health, including one from fellow MP (PAP-Jalan Besar) and Mayor of Central Singapore District Denise Phua.
She wrote: "Keep well Min Edwin Tong! I know you will be good for Singapore."
Mr Tong underwent a medical operation after a severely blocked coronary artery was found during a routine health check.
He said on Tuesday he would "take things a little slower for a bit" before returning to his usual routine.
"Will be working from home as much as possible in the meantime," Mr Tong added in a previous Facebook post.
"I have also had to cut down on some of my events and meetings over the last couple of days, on doctors’ orders not to exert myself too much."
Mr Tong was first elected into parliament in 2011 as a Member of Parliament for Moulmein-Kallang GRC. He was elected as MP for Marine Parade GRC in 2015 and 2020.
Mr Tong was appointed Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, as well as Second Minister for Law in July 2020. Prior to this, he served as Senior Minister of State for Law and for Health from July 2018 to July 2020.
Before taking office, he worked as a lawyer at Allen and Gledhill, one of the largest law practices in Singapore.
According to a report in The Straits Times, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who is co-anchor minister for Marine Parade GRC, said that the other MPs in the constituency will cover Mr Tong’s duties while he recovers.