Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap discharged from hospital, put on medical leave

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party's (WP) Member of Parliament Muhamad Faisal Manap was discharged from hospital on Friday (Jul 28), after being warded in intensive care for a cardiac condition.

Mr Faisal is now recuperating at home and will be placed on medical leave, the opposition party said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"His family is thankful for the many prayers, concerns and well-wishes expressed by volunteers, friends and the general public."

WP said Mr Faisal's condition was stable when he was warded on Monday night.

In his absence, his constituency duties and activities in his Kaki Bukit ward will continue to be covered by fellow WP Aljunied MPs, along with other volunteers and senior party members.

The other Aljunied Group Representation Constituency MPs are Leader of the Opposition and party chief Pritam Singh, party chairwoman Sylvia Lim and WP's head of policy research Gerald Giam.

Former WP media head Leon Perera was also an MP for Aljunied before resigning last week over an extramarital affair with fellow party member Ms Nicole Seah.

Mr Faisal, who is also the WP vice-chairman, was part of the team that won Aljunied in the 2011 General Election, the first time an opposition team had taken a GRC.

The team then included Mr Low Thia Khiang, Mr Chen Show Mao, Mr Singh and Ms Lim.