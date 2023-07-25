Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap hospitalised in intensive care for cardiac condition

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party Member of Parliament Muhammad Faisal Manap was warded in hospital on Monday (Jul 24) night for a cardiac condition.
"His condition is stable and he is being monitored and cared for in the Intensive Care Unit. Mr Faisal is conscious," the party said on Tuesday in a statement posted on Facebook.
"His family appreciates the public’s concern, and they have requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation."
The 48-year-old has been the Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC since 2011.
In his absence, the remaining GRC MPs and other party members will cover his constituency duties, said WP.
The other Aljunied GRC MPs are Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, party chairwoman Sylvia Lim and WP head of policy research Gerald Giam.
Mr Leon Perera, who was also MP for Aljunied, resigned from party and parliament last week following his extramarital affair with fellow party member Ms Nicole Seah.
Mr Faisal, who is also the WP vice-chairman, was part of the team that won Aljunied in the 2011 General Election, the first time an opposition team had taken a GRC.
The team included Mr Low Thia Khiang, Mr Chen Show Mao, Mr Singh and Ms Lim.