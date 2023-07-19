What led to the resignations of Nicole Seah, Leon Perera and how their affair was discovered

Mr Singh said on Wednesday that there was no evidence or corroborating information at that time to support the allegation. He asked Mr Perera about the allegations, and he refuted the claims.

"Leon confirmed that the allegations of his driver were untrue. Leon also shared with me that he was in an ongoing dispute with his driver and was about to terminate his services and had sought legal advice on the allegations of his driver," Mr Singh said.

Over the course of the next few months, the driver also shared "substantively the same information" with other members of the party, he added.

These members – Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Gerald Giam, Mr Dennis Tan and Mr Jamus Lim – have been named in several media reports.

"When they received these messages from Leon's driver, all of them sought to verify these allegations with Leon. Leon told them that there was no truth to these allegations," Mr Singh added.

He added that there was no "corroborative evidence" to support the allegations being made, and it was a single source whose services were about to be terminated.

"In our judgement, it was most appropriate to speak to Leon directly. And the answer that he gave me ... suggested to me that that was where I was going to let the matter rest," said Mr Singh.

"However, had there been a different or new element in the matter, for example, some corroborative evidence or another source that came to confirm that this is an issue, then I'm quite sure that the party would have taken a different course of action."