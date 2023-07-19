In full: Aljunied MP Leon Perera's letter of resignation from Workers' Party and Pritam Singh's reply

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) senior member Leon Perera on Wednesday (Jul 19) informed secretary-general Pritam Singh of his decision to resign from the party and his position as Member of Parliament for Aljunied due to an affair with party member Nicole Seah.

This is Mr Perera's letter to Mr Singh, in full:

Dear Pritam,

I hereby resign my membership of the Workers' Party.

I have, earlier today, submitted to Acting Speaker my resignation as a Member of Parliament.

I apologise deeply to the Workers' Party and my constituents in Aljunied GRC for falling short of the standards expected of me. I also apologise to the remarkable and committed volunteers in the Serangoon ward of Aljunied GRC and the Workers' Party Media Team for letting them down. I thank the Workers' Party and voters for giving me the privilege to serve.

I also apologise for not being forthcoming with information when this issue arose within the Party and I was asked about it some time back.

I hope to devote my time to my family in the weeks and months ahead, so as to address the hurt I have caused to them, which is my greatest regret. I hope that my family and I will be given the space to do that.