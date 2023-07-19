In full: Nicole Seah's resignation letter and the reply from Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) member Nicole Seah on Tuesday (Jul 18) informed Secretary-General Pritam Singh of her decision to resign from the party due to an affair with fellow party member Leon Perera.

She said she is sorry for bringing disrepute to the party's standing.

Read Ms Seah's letter to Mr Singh, in full:

Dear Pritam,

I offer my resignation as a member of The Workers' Party with immediate effect, owing to my personal misconduct with another member of the Party. I am grateful to the Party for the numerous opportunities and responsibilities given to me over the last few years, which I have carried out with fullest diligence. I am deeply sorry for bringing disrepute to the Party's standing and the hard work of its members and volunteers.

My actions were selfish and reckless. In pursuing impropriety, I have caused grave disappointment to the voters of East Coast GRC, and a significant base of members and volunteers who have sacrificed their personal time and resources to support the extensive groundwork we have done over the last few years. I am deeply saddened with regret to leave my running mates Kenneth Foo and Abdul Shariff, alongside a group of dedicated members and volunteers who now face the herculean task of winning back the trust of the constituents, vote by vote.

I am also mindful that my public standing means I should have been a better role model towards younger Singaporeans and youth members of the Party. I am very sorry that I am unable to carry on the good work of engaging the youth. I am confident that the Youth Wing exco will continue to flourish with enthusiasm and pride in the events and initiatives they will create throughout the course of their term.

Finally, I apologise to my loved ones for any embarrassment this might have caused, in particular my husband and my mother. Throughout this episode, I would like to humbly request that the privacy of my family be respected, as we seek to move ahead.