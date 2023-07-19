From NCMP to key party leader: Looking back at the political career of Workers' Party's Leon Perera

SINGAPORE: The resignation of Workers' Party (WP) member Leon Perera as Member of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday (Jul 19) marked an abrupt end to a political career that started in 2015.

Mr Perera, 53, has also resigned from the party, owing to his extramarital affair with party member Nicole Seah.

Here is a look at Mr Perera's political career over the years.

FROM NCMP TO PARTY LEADERSHIP

Mr Perera made his political debut as a WP candidate for the East Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) alongside Mr Gerald Giam, Associate Professor Daniel Goh and Mr Mohamed Fairoz Shariff during the 2015 hustings.

When he was unveiled, Mr Perera said voters should not see themselves "just as happy consumers" of the state's services.

"We are citizens. We can and should take an interest in the political and social system of our country and try to change it to reflect what we want the country to be," he said during his introduction at a WP press conference.

The team eventually lost to the People's Action Party, garnering about 39 per cent of the votes. Nevertheless, the result allowed him to qualify as a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) due to the narrow loss.

He served as NCMP until the next election was called in 2020.

In the 2020 elections, he joined the Aljunied GRC team led by party chief Pritam Singh, which won 59.93 per cent of votes.

The WP team comprised incumbents Mr Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Muhammad Faisal Abdul Manap, with Mr Perera and Mr Giam being new additions replacing Mr Chen Show Mao and party stalwart Mr Low Thia Khiang.

He also contributed to the party's policy research work, according to his latest profile uploaded on the Parliament page.

His electoral performance mirrored his rising stature within the opposition party. He headed the party's Youth Wing, before handing the role to party member Nicole Seah in 2021.

Mr Perera first entered the party's main decision-making body, the Central Executive Committee (CEC), in 2020.

His most recent CEC position was the head of WP's media team, taking over from Assoc Prof Goh who had stepped down due to health reasons.Mr Perera is also the vice-chairman of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council.