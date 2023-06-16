COVID-19 vaccination available at 8 polyclinics from Jul 1, down from current 23

SINGAPORE: Fewer polyclinics will offer COVID-19 vaccinations from Jul 1 as the demand for the jabs stabilises with Singapore's shift to endemicity, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Jun 16).

Only eight polyclinics will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccination services from July, down from the current 23.

They include - Bukit Batok Polyclinic, Eunos Polyclinic, Geylang Polyclinic, Kallang Polyclinic, Pioneer Polyclinic, Punggol Polyclinic, Tampines Polyclinic and Woodlands Polyclinic.

"As demand for COVID-19 vaccination stabilises with the shift to endemicity, MOH will streamline COVID-19 vaccination services at the polyclinics to optimise their resources," MOH said in its press release on Friday.

All eight polyclinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for eligible individuals aged 12 and above. Selected clinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those aged five to 11, or the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine for those aged six months to 4 years old.

Currently, people who wished to get their COVID-19 jabs are required to make an appointment at the 23 polyclinics located across the island.

From Jul 1, eligible individuals may walk in to the eight polyclinics to receive their jabs without an appointment.