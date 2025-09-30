Higher household electricity and gas tariffs from October to December; eligible families to get rebates

SINGAPORE: The household electricity and gas tariffs will increase for the October to December period due to higher energy costs.

Compared with the previous quarter, the overall electricity tariff will increase by 0.3 per cent or 0.08 cents per kWh on average before Goods and Services Tax (GST), national grid operator SP Group said on Tuesday (Sep 30).

For families living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) four-room flats, this translates to an increase in the average monthly electricity bill by S$0.31 before GST.

The gas tariff before GST will also increase by 0.07 cents per kWh, from 22.28 cents per kWh to 22.35 cents per kWh for the coming quarter, said City Energy.

SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by the electricity industry regulator, Energy Market Authority (EMA).

The energy cost component of the electricity tariffs for each quarter is set using the average natural gas prices in the first two and a half months in the preceding quarter, said SP Group.

“The electricity tariffs may fluctuate quarter to quarter due to volatile global fuel prices driven by geopolitical factors,” it added.

City Energy also reviews the gas tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by EMA.

