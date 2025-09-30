Higher household electricity and gas tariffs from October to December; eligible families to get rebates
More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive U-Save and service and conservancy charges rebates in October.
SINGAPORE: The household electricity and gas tariffs will increase for the October to December period due to higher energy costs.
Compared with the previous quarter, the overall electricity tariff will increase by 0.3 per cent or 0.08 cents per kWh on average before Goods and Services Tax (GST), national grid operator SP Group said on Tuesday (Sep 30).
For families living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) four-room flats, this translates to an increase in the average monthly electricity bill by S$0.31 before GST.
The gas tariff before GST will also increase by 0.07 cents per kWh, from 22.28 cents per kWh to 22.35 cents per kWh for the coming quarter, said City Energy.
SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by the electricity industry regulator, Energy Market Authority (EMA).
The energy cost component of the electricity tariffs for each quarter is set using the average natural gas prices in the first two and a half months in the preceding quarter, said SP Group.
“The electricity tariffs may fluctuate quarter to quarter due to volatile global fuel prices driven by geopolitical factors,” it added.
City Energy also reviews the gas tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by EMA.
REBATES FOR HOUSEHOLDS
To help with these expenses, more than 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in October.
These are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the enhanced Assurance Package, and are disbursed in April, July, October and January each year.
In October, eligible households will receive up to S$190 worth of U-Save rebates, depending on their HDB flat type.
In total, eligible Singaporean HDB households will receive up to S$760 of U-Save rebates in the 2025 financial year.
Eligible households will also receive up to one month of S&CC rebates in October. In total, eligible households will receive up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates in FY2025, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry added that no further action is required by the eligible households.
The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services, and S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households’ S&CC accounts with their respective town councils.
“Please also note that government officials will never ask members of public to transfer money or disclose banking details over a phone call,” said the ministry, adding that members of the public should call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 if they are unsure if something is a scam.