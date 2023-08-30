Could stricter rules for electricity retailers translate into higher prices for consumers?

SINGAPORE: Stricter rules that are being implemented for electricity retailers will ensure the resiliency of the market and offer more protection for consumers, but it may also mean that the era of huge discounts is over, some market observers said.

This is because the enhanced rules – from a minimum net worth to higher hedging requirements – that are progressively being implemented from this month will push up costs for the electricity retailers. Some of these costs may be passed down to consumers, these observers added.

“Nothing will come free. Retailers will have to factor these into their cost structures,” said Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School.

“There’s this trade-off that we always have to give. The more measures you put, the cost of business will go up, and it will work towards the prices for consumers.”

WEEDING OUT “FLY-BY-NIGHT” RETAILERS

The enhanced regulatory framework – announced by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Jul 31 following a public consultation earlier in the year – will require electricity retailers to have a tangible net worth of at least S$1 million (US$740,000) as part of the qualifying criteria for a licence.

They also need to hedge at least 80 per cent of their contracted retail demand, up from 50 per cent, on a rolling 24-month forward basis, while providing a performance bond for the remaining unhedged quantity.

Unlike before, retailers will no longer be allowed to terminate a contract based on a customer’s death, bankruptcy or insolvency, or the commencement of any bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings.

In addition, retailers that terminate contracts prematurely must compensate their customers with an amount that is equivalent to the early termination penalties they levy.

EMA has said that these changes aim to strengthen consumer protection and ensure that electricity retailers are sufficiently resilient against market volatility.