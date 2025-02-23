Emergency and evacuation exercise held in East Coast; another 500 community volunteers sought

SINGAPORE: The East Coast Group Constituency Director’s Office on Sunday (Feb 23) announced its goal to more than double the number of emergency responders in the community.

At an emergency exercise at Bayshore MRT station, the East Coast office said it plans to recruit 500 more people from within the constituency to be People’s Association (PA) Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

East Coast GRC currently has 300 PA CERT volunteers and hopes to reach its target of 800 in two years’ time.

Some of these volunteers were involved in the exercise at Bayshore MRT, which simulated a fire in the station.

Members of the response team sprang into action, guiding commuters away from the fire and helping a man who fell and was unable to get up.