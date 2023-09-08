Singapore gives conditional nod for 2GW of electricity imports from Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Friday (Sep 8) gave conditional approvals for five firms to import 2 gigawatt (GW) of low-carbon electricity from Indonesia.

Conditional approvals are granted when EMA preliminarily assesses that the proposed electricity import projects are technically and commercially viable. They aid companies in securing the necessary regulatory approvals and licences.

The five companies managing the projects are Pacific Medco Solar (formed by PacificLight Renewables, Medco Power Global and Gallant Venture), Adaro Solar International (formed by PT Adaro Clean Energy Indonesia), EDP Renewables APAC, Vanda RE (formed by Gurin Energy and Gentari International Renewables) and Keppel Energy.

Their import capacities have been approved at 0.6GW, 0.4GW, 0.4GW, 0.3GW and 0.3GW respectively.

With these projects, solar photovoltaics (PV) and battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufacturing plants will be set up in Indonesia, said EMA, adding that they will aim to start commercial operations from the end of 2027.