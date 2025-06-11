School holiday enrichment classes see surge in demand, including for preschoolers

SINGAPORE: Enrolments for holiday enrichment classes have more than doubled during the June school break, with education providers attributing the surge to tighter travel budgets and parents seeking meaningful ways to engage their young ones.

This rising demand is not limited to older children, with preschoolers now diving into programmes ranging from robotics to public speaking.

BUDGET CONSTRAINTS, TRAVEL FATIGUE

The School of Robotics, which has two outlets in Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Timah, has seen its enrolment numbers rise more than threefold this June school holidays compared to the same period last year.

More than half of the slots for some popular courses at its Bukit Timah branch were already snapped up by the second week of May.

The school cited a mix of factors for the demand, including travel fatigue, budget limitations and parents’ desire to provide a different type of learning experience for their children.