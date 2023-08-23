Environment Building at Scotts Road placed under lockdown due to 'security situation'
No threat items were found during preliminary checks, says Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.
SINGAPORE: The Environment Building, which houses the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and its statutory boards the National Environment Agency (NEA) and water agency PUB, was placed on lockdown on Wednesday (Aug 23) due to a "security situation".
Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu wrote on Facebook that she received news while overseas about a "security situation" at the building at 40 Scotts Road.
"Police had worked with security officers on premises for preliminary checks and no threat items were found," she said at about 1pm.
"I’m monitoring the developments closely from here and am in constant contact with my colleagues."
Multiple sources told CNA at around 9am that there was an ongoing situation at the building, with people allowed to leave but not enter.
An email sent to employees at about 10am, which was seen by CNA, said there was an "emergency situation" and the building is "under lockdown" but that people could leave if they wanted to.
The same information was seen on a sign next to turnstiles on the ground floor when CNA arrived at the scene later in the morning.
Another email sent to staff later said that the building would be closed for the rest of the week.
Police officers and five police cars were spotted at the scene, and people were seen exiting the building calmly and milling about outside.
A security guard was heard telling people that they were allowed to leave the building but not enter. Staff declined to comment when approached by the media.
People in a cafeteria in the building were not allowed to dine in and could only take away their food.
An email sent to employees at about 12.20pm said the building would be closed for the rest of the week.
"The police have left the building," it read. "For today, you may dine at the cafeteria but re-entry into the office building will not be allowed."
CNA has contacted the ministry and the police for more information.