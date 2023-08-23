Environment Building at Scotts Road placed under lockdown due to 'security situation'

SINGAPORE: The Environment Building, which houses the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and its statutory boards the National Environment Agency (NEA) and water agency PUB, was placed on lockdown on Wednesday (Aug 23) due to a "security situation".

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu wrote on Facebook that she received news while overseas about a "security situation" at the building at 40 Scotts Road.

"Police had worked with security officers on premises for preliminary checks and no threat items were found," she said at about 1pm.

"I’m monitoring the developments closely from here and am in constant contact with my colleagues."

Multiple sources told CNA at around 9am that there was an ongoing situation at the building, with people allowed to leave but not enter.

An email sent to employees at about 10am, which was seen by CNA, said there was an "emergency situation" and the building is "under lockdown" but that people could leave if they wanted to.

The same information was seen on a sign next to turnstiles on the ground floor when CNA arrived at the scene later in the morning.

Another email sent to staff later said that the building would be closed for the rest of the week.