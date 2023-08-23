Bomb threats received at 18 locations including government buildings; police found no items of security concern

SINGAPORE: Police were alerted to alleged bomb threats at 18 locations around Singapore on Wednesday morning (Aug 23), including government buildings, embassies and other places of interest.

Security checks were conducted and no items of security concern were found, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF), adding that it was alerted to the case at about 9.10am.

SPF did not provide further details of the threats or where the 18 locations are, but the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) separately confirmed that there was a bomb threat related to the Environment Building.

The police also said they are aware of similar reports of email bomb threats in South Korea recently - seemingly sent by the same person - which turned out to be a hoax.

"The police are investigating this case of communicating false information of a harmful thing under Section 268A of the Penal Code 1871," SPF added. The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, a maximum fine of S$50,000 (US$36,800), or both.

“The police take all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally communicate false information on bomb threats.”

The police were responding to CNA's queries after the Environment Building, which houses MSE and its statutory boards the National Environment Agency (NEA) and water agency PUB, was placed on lockdown due to a "security situation".

News of a potential situation at the building at 40 Scotts Road emerged at around 9am when multiple sources told CNA that people were allowed to leave but not enter.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu later wrote on Facebook that no threat items were found following preliminary checks by the police and security officers.