SINGAPORE: Physical Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries are starting to disappear from Singapore's roads, with 12 removed as of Wednesday (Nov 18) ahead of the switch to satellite-based charging on Jan 1.

The gantries dismantled so far include those at Bencoolen Street, Geylang Bahru and Republic Boulevard, as well as several around the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and along Dunearn Road.