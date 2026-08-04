What roadside parking could look like under ERP 2

SINGAPORE: Testing of a new roadside electronic parking (REP) feature under ERP 2 began on Monday (Aug 3), offering a glimpse of a future without the Parking.sg app.

Drivers can instead use their ERP 2 on-board unit (OBU) to select a car park, start a parking session and end it simply by driving away.

This CNA journalist was among about 1,000 motorists given early access to REP as part of the trial. The feature has been rolled out at 644 designated car park locations, covering about 19,000 roadside parking lots islandwide.

Other ERP 2 features, location-based charging and checkpoint charging, will be rolled out to the public on Jan 1, 2027. A roll-out date for REP has not been announced.