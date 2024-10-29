Motorists can book ERP 2.0 installation directly with authorised workshops rather than through LTA

MOST MOTORISTS PREFER ERP 2.0 TO BE INSTALLED AT PASSENGER FOOTWELL

LTA said that the authorised installers have increased their installation capacity and refined processes to handle more vehicles.

Since November 2023, about 150,000 new and existing vehicles have been fitted with the OBU, which is about 15 per cent of the total vehicle population here.

In addition, about 90,000 existing vehicle owners have "proactively contacted" workshops to install their OBU, without waiting for official notifications.

“This is similar to the practice for vehicle servicing and repairs, and offers the convenience of combining OBU installation with other services, such as vehicle servicing, to further reduce downtime for motorists,” said LTA.

Installation of the ERP 2.0 OBU began in August 2023 with a group of early adopters.

The new system will be satellite-based and can detect if a vehicle is in a congested area. This will also eliminate the need for bulky gantries on the roads, with “virtual gantries” to be put in place once OBU installation is completed for all Singapore-registered vehicles.

From May 1, all newly registered vehicles will come with the unit, while all other vehicle owners will be progressively notified from the later part of 2024.

Motorcycles will be fitted with a single-piece design that includes a processing unit and a small touchscreen for riders to toggle through different functions.

Cars and other vehicles will be fitted with a three-piece design, comprising an antenna, processing unit, and an optional touchscreen display.

Some early adopters had lamented that some features of the three-piece design for cars were “too inconvenient”, such as the initial placement for the processing unit at only the passenger footwell.

Following feedback, LTA rolled out several changes, such as allowing drivers to install the processing unit, which houses the CEPAS card, at any “technically feasible” location within the vehicle, such as under the driver’s seat or at the driver’s footwell.

LTA said on Tuesday that of the motorists who have installed the ERP 2.0 OBU, 70 per cent of them have installed the processing unit installed at the front passenger footwell.

About 13 per cent installed it at the driver footwell, 8 per cent at the centre console, 8 per cent under the glove compartment and 1 per cent under the driver’s seat.

Other features that have been rolled out on the ERP 2.0 OBU include a button to deactivate the CEPAS card for complimentary parking, speed camera zone alerts, and car park availability numbers at certain locations.

There are also more features to come, such as those allowing for the payment of missed ERP charges.

LTA said that it will continue to seek feedback from motorists and industry players on enhancing the process and features of ERP 2.0.