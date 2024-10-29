Additional 20,000 COEs could stabilise vehicle prices, but this is only possible with ERP 2.0, say analysts

SINGAPORE: The injection of up to 20,000 additional certificates of entitlement (COEs) starting from February 2025 could help to stabilise COE prices, said analysts of the rare initiative.

But a main reason why this move, the first in over 20 years, is possible is because of the upcoming ERP 2.0 system, that seeks to better manage vehicular congestion in densely populated Singapore, they said.

The additional COEs will be injected across all vehicle categories over “the next few years”, and the move was made partly due to the upcoming implementation of the ERP 2.0 system for traffic congestion management, said LTA in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 29).

Associate Professor Walter Theseira, a transport economist from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said that the injection of COEs could come into effect starting next year, to help make up for the upcoming years of low COE supply.

“The most logical way of using this (COE supply injection) would be to inject it as soon as possible in 2025 or 2026, rather than waiting for the later part of the decade,” he said.

This is because COE supply is projected to fall in the coming few years, thus causing prices to rise due to low supply.

“In fact, adding in too much in the later part (of the decade) would probably make the high COE supply in those years even higher, which is not good for stability,” he said.

The volatility of COE prices has come under the spotlight in recent years, with record-high COE prices across multiple categories.

This led the government to pursue a “cut-and-fill” move - bringing forward COE supply from peak years to fill periods of low supply in order to manage volatility in pricing.

Assoc Prof Theseira said the additional COE quota was “complementary” to the cut-and-fill method, as both work “in the same direction” to help manage supply.

He added that with volatility in COE prices comes a slew of undesirable knock-on effects, such as affecting profitability for companies that rely on vehicles.

“I think what this is really about is trying to find other policy mechanisms to smooth out COE supply in Singapore,” he said.