Up to 20,000 additional COEs to be injected across all vehicle categories from February 2025: LTA

SINGAPORE: Up to 20,000 additional certificates of entitlement (COEs) will be progressively injected across all vehicle categories from February 2025 over “the next few years”, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Oct 29).

The move, a first in over 20 years, is being made in view of the upcoming implementation of the ERP 2.0 system for traffic congestion management, which includes virtual gantries that can better manage traffic congestion.

LTA said in a statement on Tuesday that ERP 2.0 will provide “more comprehensive aggregated traffic information and will be able to operate without physical gantries”.

With the new system, LTA will be able to introduce new “virtual gantries”, which allow for “more flexible and responsive congestion management”, said LTA.

The new virtual gantries will begin operation only after all Singapore-registered vehicles have the ERP 2.0 system installed. The timeline for vehicle installation is targeted for the end of 2026.

LTA also added that the new ERP system, when fully installed, provides the possibility of introducing distance-based charging in the future, which will be an additional tool to regulate vehicle usage and manage traffic congestion more responsively.

Responding to media queries, LTA said that it has not made a decision on whether to implement distance-based charging.

"We will carefully study the implications before assessing whether to do so," said LTA. "This injection is not related to a decision on distance-based charging."