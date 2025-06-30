Motorists to get flood alerts from ERP 2.0 on-board units

SINGAPORE: Motorists using the ERP 2.0 on-board unit (OBU) will receive real-time alerts when travelling along or approaching roads affected by flash floods, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Monday (Jun 30).

"During intense downpours, our canals and drains may be temporarily overwhelmed, leading to flash floods. While these typically subside within an hour, motorists should avoid flooded areas and use alternative routes," LTA said.



The new feature is part of a broader effort to enhance the functionality of the ERP 2.0 system. Future updates include allowing motorists to pay for missed ERP charges directly via the OBU display, LTA said previously.

In time, motorists will also be able to pay for checkpoint tolls and off-peak car licences using the OBU, following the completion of the ongoing nationwide installation exercise.

LTA is also working with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to enable Roadside Electronic Parking System payments via the OBU.



“We seek motorists’ understanding and patience on the rollout of this large-scale operation, as we continue to troubleshoot user issues for motorists and bring new features to the OBU,” said an LTA spokesperson.

FEWER ISSUES REPORTED WITH OBU INSTALLATIONS

The rate of cars requiring workshop follow-ups for ERP 2.0-related issues has declined, LTA said in response to CNA queries. The proportion of affected cars dropped from an average of 1.8 per cent in November 2023 to about 1.3 per cent in May 2025 - even as installation volumes increased.

To date, more than 500,000 vehicles - including roughly 300,000 cars - have been equipped with the OBU.

While the most common problems relate to wiring - owing to the varying internal configurations of different car models - hardware issues, device faults or suspected tampering of wiring and components have also been reported.

“As with any large-scale rollout, some vehicles may experience issues that require follow-up checks," LTA said. "For such cases, motorists are advised to return to the workshop that carried out their installation, as they would have the necessary records for more effective troubleshooting.”

Mr Ong Wei Shiong, head of operations and training at Indeco Engineers, a workshop that does OBU installations, said he has come across cases where motorists tried to reposition the OBU themselves.

“The initial setting of the OBU when the technician runs through the installation is very important,” he said. “Any shifting of the OBU should only be done by trained personnel.”

Another frequently reported issue involves car park gantries failing to detect the OBU. LTA advised motorists to allow time for the EPS system to connect and to ensure proper vehicle alignment with the gantry antenna.

Motorists can now book OBU installation appointments directly with authorised workshops, without needing to wait for an official LTA notification or use the LTA booking portal.

Installation typically takes two to four hours, depending on vehicle make and condition.

Each OBU comes with a five-year warranty and motorists can return to the same workshop if there are any issues post-installation.

Encouraging others to upgrade, Mr Ong said: "As a driver, I have found it extremely useful. The system is smart and prompts me when I need to look out for a silver zone, I get real-time traffic updates when I’m travelling on the expressway, among other features.”