Singapore set to switch fully to ERP2 on Jan 1; Bill calls for mandatory OBUs

SINGAPORE: Singapore is set to switch fully to the ERP2 system from Jan 1, 2027, with a Bill being debated in parliament on Tuesday (Feb 3) to make on-board units mandatory for all Singapore-registered vehicles.

“This is because ERP2 uses satellite technology, rather than gantries, to determine the vehicle’s location for charging,” said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow in his opening speech on the second reading of the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill.

The debate on the Bill was adjourned to Wednesday.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement that from Feb 15, vehicle owners who have been invited to install the OBU but have yet to do so will receive a final reminder.

They will be given the next three months from the date of issuance of the final reminder to install the OBU for free.

After this, they will need to pay for the OBU installation – S$35 for motorcycles and S$70 for all other vehicles.

Foreign-registered private vehicles are encouraged to install OBUs for usage-based charging, but for occasional visitors who prefer not to do so, they can pay a daily flat fee, said Mr Siow.

“Malaysian taxis, however, will be required to install the OBU, as this is necessary for us to track and enforce against such vehicles, if needed, within Singapore,” said Mr Siow.

Certain vehicles, such as vintage and classic vehicles, will also be exempted from the installation of the OBU, said LTA.

From Jan 1, 2027, those without OBUs will pay flat fees of S$3 (US$2.36) for motorcycles and S$10 for all other vehicles for every ERP operational day it travels on the roads.

Under the proposed law, it would be an offence to tamper with or modify OBUs without authorisation, and provide or advertise services on the OBU without authorisation, said Mr Siow.

For serious cases of deliberate non-compliance or misuse, the legislation provides for penalties of up to S$20,000, up to two years’ jail, or both.