ERP rates at five locations to increase by S$1 from Sep 1 to manage traffic congestion

This is the first time in almost a year that the ERP rates have been increased. The last time charges went up was in September 2024, when LTA raised rates by S$1 at three locations along the AYE, MCE and KPE to manage peak-hour congestion.

LTA said it is closely monitoring traffic conditions, in particular, along the Northbound CTE and Southbound KPE as speeds have "persistently been lower than optimal".

The optimal speed range for expressways is 45kmh to 65kmh.

"LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted in future," the agency said.

Rates for the previously announced timeslots and gantries remain unchanged.

"With these adjustments, the number of locations and timeslots charged remains lower than the number charged pre-COVID," LTA said.