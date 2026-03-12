ERP rates to rise by S$1 at 4 locations from Mar 23; LTA monitoring traffic conditions in Orchard area
The price increase will bring rates up to S$4 at three locations at certain timings.
SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be increased by S$1 at four locations from Mar 23, bringing prices to S$4 at three spots at certain timings.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Mar 12) that, based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in January 2026, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways.
“To manage congestion at these locations, ERP rates will be increased by S$1 with effect from Mar 23 at the following four locations during the six specified time periods,” it said in a press release.
The new rates are:
“Rates for the other previously announced timeslots/gantries remain unchanged. Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys and consider taking alternative routes,” it added.
The transport authority said it was closely monitoring traffic conditions at the Orchard area as speeds have "persistently been lower than optimal".
The area was previously subjected to ERP charges and has been unpriced since the Circuit Breaker in April 2020.