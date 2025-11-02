Eunos fire: BCA to order closure of industrial building for safety checks

SINGAPORE: The Eunos industrial building that caught fire on Saturday (Nov 1) will be ordered by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to close for further detailed assessment and rectifications to be carried out.

In a Facebook post, BCA said the single-storey industrial building with a metal roof was badly damaged during the blaze.

"The owner is required to appoint a professional engineer to advise on the necessary precautionary measures to obviate any immediate danger, carry out detailed investigations of the affected structure and recommend permanent rectification works," it added.