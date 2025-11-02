Logo
Eunos fire: BCA to order closure of industrial building for safety checks
Singapore

Eunos fire: BCA to order closure of industrial building for safety checks

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said the single-storey industrial building with a metal roof was badly damaged during the blaze.

Eunos fire: BCA to order closure of industrial building for safety checks

A fire at an industrial area in Eunos on Nov 1, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

02 Nov 2025 01:02PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2025 01:17PM)
SINGAPORE: The Eunos industrial building that caught fire on Saturday (Nov 1) will be ordered by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to close for further detailed assessment and rectifications to be carried out.  

In a Facebook post, BCA said the single-storey industrial building with a metal roof was badly damaged during the blaze.

"The owner is required to appoint a professional engineer to advise on the necessary precautionary measures to obviate any immediate danger, carry out detailed investigations of the affected structure and recommend permanent rectification works," it added.

On Saturday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at about 5.30pm to the fire at 1079 Eunos Avenue 7.

The blaze was brought under control about three hours later, before it was fully extinguished at 11pm.

Three workshop units were caught in the fire, which involved building materials and office equipment, said SCDF. The roof of a fourth unit was partially affected.

Firefighters battling a fire at an industrial area in Eunos on Nov 1, 2025. (Photo: Antoine Lapeyre)
Firefighters battling a fire at an industrial area in Eunos on Nov 1, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
An SCDF firefighting machine combats a blaze at 1079 Eunos Avenue 7 on Nov 1. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

Sixteen emergency vehicles and about 60 firefighters were deployed.

SCDF later updated that a firefighter was assessed for suspected smoke inhalation and taken to hospital. Another firefighter who felt unwell was also sent to a hospital.

"Both firefighters have since been discharged from the hospital and given four-day and three-day medical leave respectively," added SCDF.

Source: CNA/gr

