Former air force chief faces traffic charges of colliding with woman and toddler in stroller

SINGAPORE: A former chief of the air force is accused of driving improperly such that he collided with a woman pushing a toddler in a stroller.

As a result, the woman suffered grievous injuries while the two-year-old boy was hurt.

Goh Yong Siang, a 74-year-old Singaporean, faces two charges for driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, resulting in grievous hurt to the woman and hurt to the two-year-old boy who was seated in the stroller.

The incident allegedly occurred at about 8.50am on May 17, 2024 at a pedestrian crossing along Pasir Panjang Road towards Telok Blangah Road, at the junction with Harbour Drive.

Goh is accused of failing to keep a proper lookout when he was making a right turn from Harbour Drive towards Pasir Panjang Road.

As a result, he collided with a woman named only as Samsiah in court documents. A "green man" signal was on in her favour. The vehicle also collided with the toddler in the stroller.

Goh has yet to give an indication of how he would plead.

He is represented by lawyers from Allen & Gledhill.

According to several websites, Goh sits on several boards of directors.

He is listed as chairman for Temasek Management Services, whose website states that Goh was a fighter pilot in the Republic of Singapore Air Force and retired as chief of air force in 1998.

The biography adds that Goh later joined private equity firm Beta Capital Group in Dallas, Texas until 2005, before joining Temasek International as a senior managing director until 2013.

Goh is also listed online as chairman of Gas Supply, a natural gas importer described on its website as a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek.

The case was adjourned to Thursday.

If convicted of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, resulting in grievous hurt, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For the same type of driving resulting in hurt, he could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

He could also be banned from driving.