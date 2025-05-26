Ex-police officer who accepted bribes jailed after nearly 17 years on the run

SINGAPORE: A police officer who accepted bribes, then fled Singapore for nearly 17 years before he was caught in China, was jailed for nine years on Monday (May 26).

Apart from his jail term, Koh Kian Tiong, who also goes by Mark Koh, was also fined S$1,000 and ordered to pay a penalty of S$47,700 by District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan.

Koh, 52, was an Assistant Superintendent with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) when he accepted bribes from an operator of illegal gambling dens between 2006 and 2007.

Before he could be caught, Koh went to China and was only repatriated to Singapore last year after he committed offences there.

The Singaporean earlier pleaded guilty to five out of 15 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and one charge of desertion. He admitted to the remaining charges, which were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

GRAFT OFFENCES

Koh joined the SPF in 1998. At the time of the offences, he was an Officer Commanding with the Anti-Unlicensed Money Lending Task Force of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In 2005, he was introduced to Mr Chua Chin Hoe, who went by "Ah Hoe". Mr Chua was notorious for operating several illegal gambling dens across Singapore.

Facing financial difficulties due to divorce proceedings and credit card bills, Koh approached a colleague to ask Mr Chua for money. Mr Chua agreed to give Koh money in the hopes of cultivating Koh, who was a senior police officer.

Mr Chua gave Koh money on a number of occasions from 2006. The prosecution said Koh allowed himself to be cultivated as he needed the money to pay for expenses which were beyond his means.

That year, Mr Chua and Koh frequented bars and KTV lounges where the former would always pay for drinks and occasionally, tips to hostesses and singers.

Mr Chua also paid S$1,200 for Koh's airfare and hotel expenses for a trip to Shanghai.

Eventually, Koh invited other CID officers to join these sessions, and Mr Chua would continue paying for the drinks. He introduced Mr Chua to at least five other CID officers, who received free entertainment and alcohol.

In total, Koh received S$47,700 in gratification.

In return, Mr Chua received information from Koh about gambling dens that may be subject to police action, among other help.

Koh travelled to Shanghai on Jul 9, 2007, while on leave. While there, he learned about the investigations against him and decided not to return, deserting his job as a police officer.

According to a joint Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and SPF media release, Koh did not return to Singapore following the expiry of his vacation leave, despite repeated requests from CPIB to do so.

"CPIB subsequently made an application for an Interpol red notice against Koh in March 2008 and continued in its efforts to locate Koh overseas," the press release stated.

In August 2019, with the assistance of SPF, CPIB learned that Koh had been arrested in China.

"He was subsequently investigated and convicted for criminal offences committed in (China)," CPIB and SPF said.

Koh was repatriated to Singapore on Apr 28, 2024, after serving a sentence in China, and CPIB resumed its investigations.

The offences Koh committed in China were not disclosed.

Mr Chua was previously sentenced in 2012 to four-and-a-half years' jail, and fined S$20,000 for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Common Gaming House Act, CPIB and SPF said.



For corruption, an offender can be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.

An offender convicted of desertion under the Police Force Act can be fined up to S$5,000 and jailed for up to 10 years.