Young drivers mull F1 dreams as Singapore’s only training track faces lease expiry

SINGAPORE: At just 18 years old, Christian Ho made history this year as the first Singaporean to race in Formula 3 – a feeder series for the elite Formula 1.

"I'm really proud to bring Singapore to the top level. Of course, not F1 yet, but still the top level of where I'm at, and to be able to compete with other countries’ very best,” he told CNA.

After his F3 debut, he signed with Rodin Motorsport – a New Zealand racing team based in the United Kingdom – aiming to build on a promising start.

“Next year, I'm definitely trying to improve and bring Singapore to the top of the podium,” he said.

The KF1 Karting Circuit in Kranji is one of the tracks where Ho first started driving, years before his professional career accelerated.

The venue is Singapore’s only karting training facility. It has served as the launchpad for many other young drivers with ambitions of making it to the international racing scene.

But their journey to success may soon come to an abrupt stop, as KF1's lease is set to expire next March.

The company said it is currently in negotiations to renew or extend the lease.

If an agreement is not reached, the track will have to close by the end of 2026.

“I started (karting) probably when I was around 8 years old (here), so this track is like home to me and it's a bit sad to see it go away,” said Dillian Tan, a 16-year-old driver eyeing the pro leagues.