F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025: What you need to know about road closures, public transport options

SINGAPORE: Roads in the Marina Centre and Padang areas will be closed over a seven-day period in October for the Singapore Grand Prix.

The closures will take place from Oct 1 to 7, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Aug 29).

The F1 races will be held from Oct 3 to 5, and as with previous editions, road closures will be required to facilitate the set-up and removal of race infrastructure, said LTA in a news release.

The race organiser has made arrangements to minimise traffic disruptions, the authority added.

It also advised members of the public and F1 ticket holders to take public transport during this period.

ROAD CLOSURES

The roads closed for the races include: St Andrew's Road, Esplanade Drive, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard and Bayfront Avenue.

The affected roads will close from 12.01am on Oct 1 and will be fully accessible by 5.30am on Oct 7, said LTA.

"To allow for traffic access as soon as possible, the race organiser will adopt a phased approach and progressively re-open affected roads after the race," it added.

Several road corridors will also be opened at selected hours to facilitate traffic during the evening and morning peak hours.

This will take place on: