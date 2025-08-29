F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025: What you need to know about road closures, public transport options
The Formula 1 races will be held from Oct 3 to 5 in the Marina Centre and Padang areas.
SINGAPORE: Roads in the Marina Centre and Padang areas will be closed over a seven-day period in October for the Singapore Grand Prix.
The closures will take place from Oct 1 to 7, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Aug 29).
The F1 races will be held from Oct 3 to 5, and as with previous editions, road closures will be required to facilitate the set-up and removal of race infrastructure, said LTA in a news release.
The race organiser has made arrangements to minimise traffic disruptions, the authority added.
It also advised members of the public and F1 ticket holders to take public transport during this period.
ROAD CLOSURES
The roads closed for the races include: St Andrew's Road, Esplanade Drive, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard and Bayfront Avenue.
The affected roads will close from 12.01am on Oct 1 and will be fully accessible by 5.30am on Oct 7, said LTA.
"To allow for traffic access as soon as possible, the race organiser will adopt a phased approach and progressively re-open affected roads after the race," it added.
Several road corridors will also be opened at selected hours to facilitate traffic during the evening and morning peak hours.
This will take place on:
Motorists will also be able to access the Marina Centre area at selected timings via Rochor Road to Temasek Boulevard or through a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard.
However, buses and vehicles with W, X and Y plates will not be able to use these routes, said LTA.
Taxis and motorcycles can use the single-lane access at all times, except during F1 race hours, it added.
Auxiliary police officers will be deployed during the road closure period to direct traffic and provide public assistance.
Directional signs will be put up in the vicinity to guide motorists. Car parks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk, and Marina Square will remain open to the public.
PUBLIC TRANSPORT OPTIONS
Train services will also be extended on the race days. The last trains on the North-South and East-West lines will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am on Oct 3, and at 1am for the next two days.
"Operating hours for the other train lines, except for the Changi Airport service, will also be extended," said LTA.
Selected bus services connecting from MRT stations will also have extended operating hours.
"Members of the public and F1 ticket holders are strongly encouraged to take public transport to get to the Marina Centre and Padang areas from Oct 1 to 7," said LTA.
Taxis and private hire cars are available as alternative travel options, it added.
The public can refer to the online Road Access & Public Transport Guide for more information on how to plan their journeys.