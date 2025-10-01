Singapore hotels, F&B and retail businesses gear up for F1 race weekend surge

SINGAPORE: As preparations rev up for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, some hotels are boosting their staff numbers and tightening security to handle an influx of guests.

Businesses near the F1 circuit at Marina Bay are also shifting into high gear, with some restaurants already seeing a rise in bookings of about 20 per cent.

The F1 street race will take place on Sunday (Oct 5), with practice sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Adding to the excitement, iconic acts like Elton John, American rock band Foo Fighters, and K-pop star G-Dragon will take the stage over the three days.

MORE MANPOWER, TRANSFORMING ROOMS

Occupancy at boutique hotel 21 Carpenter, which is located in Clarke Quay close to the Singapore River, has jumped 14 per cent year-on-year.

The hotel’s chief of guest satisfaction Glynn Tay noted that guests who travel to Singapore for the F1 weekend will typically start booking rooms up to six months ahead, once they secure their flight tickets.

This helps the hotel with leave planning for its staff, such as by letting them know not to book trips during this period or hiring more part-timers.