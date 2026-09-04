Road closures for the 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix: What you need to know

SINGAPORE: Several roads in the Marina Centre and Padang area will be closed over a seven-day period in October as the Singapore Grand Prix comes to town.

The road closures in the area will take place from Oct 7 to Oct 13.

The Grand Prix will be held from Oct 9 to Oct 11 but as with previous editions, road closures will be required to facilitate set-up and removal of race infrastructure, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Friday (Sep 4).

LTA said the race organiser has put in place measures to minimise traffic disruptions.

It also encouraged members of the public and F1 ticket holders to take public transport during this period.

AFFECTED ROADS

Affected roads will close from 12.01am on Oct 7 to facilitate the set-up of race infrastructure.

Following the race, roads will be progressively reopened in phases to restore traffic as soon as possible, and all roads will be fully opened by 5.30am on Oct 13.

Auxiliary police officers will be deployed during the road closure period to direct traffic and provide public assistance.

Some of the affected roads include: St Andrew's Road, Esplanade Drive, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard, Raffles Avenue, Bayfront Avenue.

Several road corridors will be opened at selected hours to facilitate morning and evening peak hour traffic.

These are: