Fabricated results for SEA Games selection were for event finswimmers never participated in: SNOC, SportSG
SINGAPORE: The controversy surrounding the Singapore Underwater Federation (SUF) has deepened, with new revelations confirming that the athletes involved never even competed in the event for which falsified results were submitted as part of the 2023 SEA Games selection process.
Responding to CNA queries late on Wednesday (Mar 19), the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) clarified that the submitted results corresponded to an event the athletes did not participate in.
This follows an earlier joint statement by SNOC and SportSG, which revealed that SUF had falsified results for SEA Games selection, leading to the filing of a police report.
"The onus is on the National Sports Associations (NSAs) to submit accurate and authentic supporting documents and datapoints," said SNOC and SportSG, addressing questions about how the fabricated results were initially approved.
"In this case, the SUF had deliberately abused the system, going to the extent of fabricating the results sheet for an event that the athletes did not participate in."
Both SNOC and SportSG emphasised that while sample checks are conducted to verify submissions and detect inconsistencies, the primary responsibility lies with NSAs to ensure all data submitted is accurate and maintains the integrity of the selection process.
"No system will be able to fully eliminate the risk of false reporting, and SUF had abused the system deliberately and intentionally."
A committee of inquiry had identified poor governance within SUF, although SNOC and SportSG declined to provide further details due to ongoing police investigations.
"This was not a case of mere poor governance in SUF," said SNOC and SportSG. "In this case, SUF was intentional in providing false statements and wholly fabricated results, abusing the system altogether and distorting selection. This lack of integrity will not be tolerated."
In their earlier statement, SNOC and SportSG said SUF had been suspended by its international federation on a separate matter. The two sports authorities later told CNA that the suspension was for reasons relating to SUF's governance.
SportSG has suspended support for the administrators, athletes and the National Registry of Coaches membership of the coaches who were involved.
Regarding the support SUF received before its suspension, SNOC and SportSG said that the athletes had access to sport science support and medical insurance as part of their SEA Games preparations.
According to an archive of the 2023 SEA Games website and a copy of the finish sheet uploaded online by Sportalsub.net, the team comprising Bernice Ting, Jamie Ang, Vanessa Ong, and Jovita Ho represented Singapore in the 4x200m surface relay at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.
The team finished last in the four-team final, about 50 seconds behind Vietnam.