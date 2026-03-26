Singapore to roll out facial recognition for motorcyclists at land checkpoints after trials
Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreign visitors who have previously entered Singapore will be able to use the facial recognition feature.
SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will roll out facial recognition to all automated motorcycle lanes at Singapore's land checkpoints, following trials.
Facial images will replace fingerprints as the primary biometric identifier.
Since January, ICA has been conducting trials to use facial recognition for immigration clearance at some motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone of Woodlands Checkpoint.
From Mar 31, this will be rolled out to 18 automated motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone of Woodlands Checkpoint, before it is extended to all 70 automated motorcycle lanes there.
The initiative will start at Tuas Checkpoint in the third quarter of the year.
Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreign visitors who have previously entered Singapore will be able to use the facial recognition feature.
First-time foreign visitors and those re-entering Singapore with a different passport from their previous trip will need to undergo manual immigration clearance, where their faces and fingerprints will be scanned and recorded.
They will then be able to clear immigration through the automated motorcycle lanes using the QR code generated via the MyICA mobile app and facial recognition for subsequent trips.
More than 150,000 motorcyclists and pillion riders took part in the trials, and their feedback was used to improve the clearance experience, ICA said.
"Based on the feedback and ground observations, ICA has enhanced the system’s ability to detect when facial features are obstructed – for example, by face masks or sunglasses – and introduced on-screen prompts to guide motorcyclists and pillion riders to remove these obstructions to enable facial scanning," said the authority.
HOW IT WORKS
To use facial recognition for immigration clearance:
- Present and scan your passport or QR code generated via the MyICA mobile app at the automated lane.
- The entry barrier will be raised upon verification for motorcyclists and pillion riders to enter the lane.
- Lift up your helmet visor. Those wearing full-face helmets will need to remove their helmets to ensure that their facial features are fully visible.
- Remove sunglasses and face masks, if any.
- Look into the camera to capture your facial image.
- Once your identity is verified and immigration is cleared, the exit barrier will be raised.
As of Mar 15, 62 per cent of motorcyclists and pillion riders use QR code clearance at Singapore's land checkpoints.
"ICA would like to encourage more motorcyclists and pillion riders to use QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile application for convenient passport-less immigration clearance," said the authority.
As more travellers adopt QR code clearance, overall traffic movement through the checkpoints will speed up, reducing waiting time, it added.
"Travellers must continue to carry their passport as ICA may still require them to produce their passport for verification.
"They must also update their QR code if they have changed their passport. Otherwise, the QR code will be rejected during immigration clearance," said ICA.