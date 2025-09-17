More businesses hit by fake bulk orders, with scammer claiming to be school staff

SINGAPORE: Two more businesses have been targeted in fake bulk order scams, with the latest incidents involving the impersonation of a staff member from Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS).

The latest scams targeted local Mediterranean restaurant HaPiHa and fruit and vegetable vendor Nabayla.

In both cases, the scammer claimed to be a SCGS staff member and placed a large order before attempting to order mattresses, despite neither company specialising in bedroom furniture.

Several Singapore firms were hit recently by a string of fake bulk order scams in which the scammer claimed to be Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel.

Police said on Wednesday (Sep 17) that three people, aged between 16 and 31, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in those scams.

The owner of Nabayla, who identified herself as Ping, told CNA that she received an order from the scammer on Monday. The order comprised 180 boxes of grapes and 80 boxes of durians, worth S$4,080 (US$3,200).