More businesses hit by fake bulk orders, with scammer claiming to be school staff
The scammer would place a large order before attempting to order mattresses, despite neither company selling the product.
SINGAPORE: Two more businesses have been targeted in fake bulk order scams, with the latest incidents involving the impersonation of a staff member from Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS).
The latest scams targeted local Mediterranean restaurant HaPiHa and fruit and vegetable vendor Nabayla.
In both cases, the scammer claimed to be a SCGS staff member and placed a large order before attempting to order mattresses, despite neither company specialising in bedroom furniture.
Several Singapore firms were hit recently by a string of fake bulk order scams in which the scammer claimed to be Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel.
Police said on Wednesday (Sep 17) that three people, aged between 16 and 31, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in those scams.
The owner of Nabayla, who identified herself as Ping, told CNA that she received an order from the scammer on Monday. The order comprised 180 boxes of grapes and 80 boxes of durians, worth S$4,080 (US$3,200).
When asked for a delivery address, the scammer, who communicated in Chinese, gave a screenshot of the address for SCGS.
Ping said that while such orders are not unusual - having handled corporate events for schools before - they are usually placed a month in advance, with customers requesting a quotation first.
Suspicions were also raised when the male scammer “aggressively” called her several times to insist that his order was urgent. According to Ping, communication with her customers is primarily via email or WhatsApp.
On Tuesday, the scammer called again to order 40 mattresses, claiming they were to be donated to an old folks’ home.
Ping turned down his request as she is not in that line of work. As she had yet to prepare the scammer’s order, she avoided losing money in the incident.
MATTRESS ORDER
A scammer following a similar modus operandi targeted a local restaurant in another incident.
HaPiHa, which specialises in Mediterranean cuisine, wrote on Instagram that it received a call on Sep 11 from someone claiming to be from SCGS, booking a three-day event for 30 people at S$70 to S$100 per person.
The restaurant started preparations after the caller confirmed its S$70 menu. However, on the following day, the same caller asked to buy a mattress for their “event”, promising to transfer the money later.
“Thankfully, our colleagues had warned us about similar scams, so we refused. After that, the caller vanished,” HaPiHa posted on its social media page on Monday.
“We didn’t lose money, but hours of work were wasted”.
The number HaPiHa gave as the scammer’s was different from the number that was used to contact Ping.
SCAM SYNDICATE MEMBERS ARRESTED
The latest cases came after a bakery, a florist and a hawker stall were hit last week by fake bulk order scams involving people claiming to be SAF personnel.
Police said on Wednesday that at least five such cases were reported since Sep 4, with total losses amounting to at least S$32,000.
The three people police arrested had allegedly acted on the instructions of a scam syndicate, said the Singapore Police Force.
In July, police warned of fake bulk order scams targeting the renovation, F&B, retail and service industries.
The scammers would pose as teachers or staff from academic institutions in Singapore.
They would contact renovation firms, restaurants, retailers or service-related businesses via phone call or WhatsApp message, pretending to be customers making bulk orders or reservations.
The scammers would later request additional items, specific brands of items that the targeted businesses do not carry, or order quantities that the businesses are unable to fulfil on short notice.
They would then recommend another scammer impersonating as a “supplier” to the victims.
The “customer” may provide fake payment documentation, such as screenshots, to convince the victims that they had made a partial payment for the bulk order in advance.
This tactic is used to persuade the victims to provide payment for the orders placed with the “supplier”.
Victims would only realise they have been scammed when they did not receive any payment from the “customer”, when the “supplier” fails to deliver the goods, or when both the “customer” and the “supplier” become uncontactable.