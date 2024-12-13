Police warn of phishing scam involving fake PayNow website

SINGAPORE: The police on Friday (Dec 13) warned of a scam involving a fake PayNow phishing website.

Some victims would receive a text message informing them that their PayNow "certificate" is expiring in three days, with a link provided for users to "renew" and "keep your services active".

PayNow is an electronic fund transfer service for account holders of participating banks.

Victims who click on the link would be taken to a phishing website that requires them to key in credit card details and other personal information, including phone numbers, billing addresses, names and emails.

"Members of the public should note that PayNow does not have a website that allows you to key in personal and credit card details," said the police.

All details provided to PayNow should be through the banks’ official websites or mobile applications. PayNow also does not issue digital certificates to members of the public.

If in doubt, PayNow users can contact their respective banks through official hotlines for assistance, said the police.