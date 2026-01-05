Buffet restaurant Family Mookata to ban diners caught packing extra food to take away

SINGAPORE: Family Mookata, a local chain known for offering one of the cheapest mookata buffets in Singapore, has announced a zero-tolerance policy against diners who take buffet food away in personal containers, saying repeated incidents have left it with little choice.

Customers caught doing so will be banned from all Family Mookata outlets, with footage of such actions posted online for public awareness and record-keeping purposes.

Under the new enforcement measures announced on Saturday (Jan 3), photos of banned customers will also be placed at all outlet counters, and staff will be instructed not to serve them.

The chain currently operates four outlets across the island. Buffet prices for adults start from S$14.90 during non-peak hours, while an all-day seafood buffet is priced at S$19.90.

Speaking to CNA on Monday, Family Mookata said the decision followed two incidents that occurred within a little over a month – from late November 2025 to New Year's Eve.

While the chain has caught four such cases since 2023, the recent spike was a key factor that pushed the business to take a firmer stance.

"Once one diner does it, it sets a precedent. Even if everyone takes only a little, it adds up quickly for small businesses like ours," said a spokesperson from Family Mookata.

Concerned about negative or aggressive reactions, staff have also been reluctant to confront offenders directly. In one incident, a customer raised her voice, accusing the business of being petty and saying that "this is not how you run a business".

Family Mookata added that manpower constraints, especially during peak hours, have made enforcement difficult, as offenders might have already left by the time staff were alerted.

Offenders were often seen bringing their own takeaway boxes, suggesting they came intending to take food home.

In one case, a diner said she wanted the food to feed stray cats, while another said she wanted it for her next meal.

According to the business, customers who take food away often justify their actions by citing food wastage, arguing that uneaten food would otherwise be thrown away.

In response, Family Mookata said it had earlier introduced a sign warning of a food wastage charge of S$10 per 100g. However, the measure has had "little impact", the business said.

"Our buffet is self-service, and we hope that customers can trust that the food will be replenished by our staff when needed," said the spokesperson from Family Mookata. "There's no need to take excessive amounts at one go."

Family Mookata said it operates on trust as a small business, with some rules such as dine-in time limits often relaxed for customers.

"We just want customers to enjoy the food at our outlets, with mutual understanding and without taking advantage of our small business."