Fatal abuse of Myanmar maid: 10 years' jail for cop who abetted wife in starving maid and removed evidence

SINGAPORE: A police officer was sentenced to 10 years' jail on Thursday (Jul 17) for his role in the fatal abuse of a young maid from Myanmar by his ex-wife and former mother-in-law.

Staff Sergeant Kevin Chelvam, who has been suspended from the Singapore Police Force, was earlier convicted at trial in the case involving Ms Piang Ngaih Don, who died on Jul 26, 2016 after months of physical abuse.

The 24-year-old victim died of brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck, and weighed just 24kg at the time of her death.

Chelvam, 46, was convicted on a total of four charges.

He was found guilty of one count of voluntarily causing hurt by grabbing the maid's hair and lifting her body off the ground, and one count of abetting his then-wife Gaiyathiri Murugayan to voluntarily cause grievous hurt by starving her.

He was also convicted of one count of giving false information to a police officer handling the case, and one count of causing evidence to disappear by dismantling a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recorder installed in his flat.

The prosecution urged District Judge Teoh Ai Lin to jail Chelvam for 11 to 12 years, saying that this would speak to the harms caused to Ms Piang Ngaih Don and "the outrage felt by the community".

The defence asked the judge for compassion and said Chelvam was leaving the sentence in the court's hands.

Judge Teoh noted that Chelvam knew the maid was not being given enough to eat in the 35 days before her death. "He had time and opportunity to stop the abuse but he did not," she said.

"He was her legal employer who was to ensure a safe working environment for her, and should and could have stopped the abuse," she later added.

On Chelvam's removal of evidence, the judge said: "If the CCTV recorder had not been recovered, Don would have taken with her to the grave the whole truth of what she had endured in the final days of her tragic life."

Chelvam was allowed to start serving his sentence in two weeks after an increase in bail. He had requested to spend time with his children.

At the prosecution's request, he was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal on a fifth charge of using criminal force against Ms Piang Ngaih Don by hitting her shoulder with a toy bat.

Chelvam's ex-wife Gaiyathiri and her mother, Prema S Naraynasamy, are currently serving 30 years and 17 years in jail respectively for their roles in the case.