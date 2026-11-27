SINGAPORE: A man who repeatedly tried to overtake another car while driving at high speed on an expressway collided with a motorcyclist, who was flung onto the road and subsequently run over by the other car.

Cassidy Tan Ting Hwee, 34, pleaded guilty on Friday (Nov 27) to one charge of dangerous driving causing death under the Road Traffic Act.

He was earlier charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Penal Code in October 2025, along with another man, 36-year-old Rayson Loo Sian Hao, over the January 2024 incident that killed Mr Mohammad Oszaimi Osman.

The reason for the amended charge was not explained in court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yohanes Ng said Tan was forthright in admitting that he was "playing" with Loo's car and that he had followed it while Loo was tailgating another vehicle.

Tan also claimed he did not look at his speedometer.

Tan was represented by lawyers Mr Kalidass Murugaiyan, Mr Kanthan Raghavendra and Mr Yip Jian Yang from the Kalidass Law Corporation.

Mr Kalidass told the court that Tan felt a deep sense of remorse for having "caused the loss of a life".

Tan wished to apologise for the incident and acknowledged that his actions were "inexcusable", the defence lawyer said.

THE INCIDENT

In the early hours of Jan 14, 2024, Tan and Loo were driving in their cars along the Central Expressway towards Seletar Expressway. Tan was travelling with his colleague while Loo was accompanied by his wife.

After entering the expressway, Tan moved from lane four to lane one while driving at high speed. Shortly afterwards, Loo allegedly drove in front of Tan, also at high speed.

Loo allegedly moved to the leftmost lane to overtake the vehicles on his right before repeatedly applying his brakes while driving ahead of Tan.

Tan followed Loo, overtaking other vehicles at an equally high speed.

At one point, both men were travelling on separate lanes at similar speeds. Tan then overtook Loo, who allegedly accelerated and overtook him in return. Tan sped up again to overtake Loo before colliding with Mr Mohammad Oszaimi's motorcycle.

The court heard that Tan drove at an average speed of 192kmh, while Loo allegedly went as fast as 170kmh. Both speeds far exceeded the expressway's 90kmh limit.

The collision flung Mr Mohammad Oszaimi and his motorcycle onto the road. Mr Mohammad Oszaimi was then run over by Loo's car, which allegedly did not brake or slow down.

Both men were arrested and their driving licences were immediately suspended.

Loo, who was present in court on Friday, had his case heard separately.