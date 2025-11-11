Ferry travelling from Batam to Singapore collides with tanker; all passengers and crew safe

SINGAPORE: A passenger ferry travelling from Batam to Singapore collided with a tanker off the Southern Islands on Monday (Nov 10).

All 165 passengers and seven crew members on the ferry safely disembarked at the ferry terminal at HarbourFront Centre, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday.

The collision between the Singapore-flagged ferry and the Marshall Islands-registered tanker La Digue occurred at about 5pm while the ferry was en route to HarbourFront Centre.

MPA said it immediately deployed a patrol craft to guide the ferry to Singapore.

The ferry, named Horizon 9, sustained some damage to its bow above the waterline, but remained fully operational during its journey back to Singapore, said MPA.

The tanker did not report any damage.

"There were no reports of injury to passengers and crew, or pollution arising from the incident. There was also no impact to navigational traffic or port operations," added MPA.