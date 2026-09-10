IN FOCUS: Why Singapore's workplace culture remains a stubborn barrier to its fertility push

A line manager who is empathetic and happy for you makes it much easier, while a manager who behaves like the employee taking leave is an imposition sends a different signal, she said.

“So, learning how to create better workplace norms and cultures, I think, is a very important part of this.”

EFFECT ON FAMILY PLANNING

For many working parents, the attitudes they observe at work are precisely what stall plans to grow their families.

One mother who declined to be named said she would be open to having a third child, but finds her current workplace unsuitable for such an endeavour.

After a change in management when she was pregnant with her second child, her work hours have become less flexible and her bosses are less understanding.

Her manager, for example, asked her not to take childcare leave at the last minute so often.

“How would I know that my child will be sick?” asked the mother, who works as an operations executive. “It doesn’t make sense for me to plan my leave, as if I know my child will be sick next month.”

She also felt that the company was not fair in their appraisal of her performance when she was pregnant.

During her appraisal, her manager said she was not reliable because she missed a work event, even though he knew that she missed the event because she experienced bleeding during her pregnancy and went to see a doctor.

“I had a hard time towards the end of my pregnancy, and I don't think they understood,” she said, adding that she sometimes felt guilty for missing work, but wanted to prioritise her health and her child.

“With the flexibility that I used to get from my old management, I think I would have another kid. But with this kind of situation, new management and so many new people around me at work, I don't think so,” she said.

She is not alone in her hesitation to expand her family because of rigid work hours and intolerant bosses.

Dr Tan Poh Lin, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, said work-life balance and office culture are “critical” factors affecting Singapore’s total fertility rate, which hit a record low of 0.87 last year.

She said couples typically want to be financially stable and hence prioritise career progression.

“In the event that work-life balance is poor and families are forced to choose, many would choose having fewer children,” she said.

Associate Professor Mu Zheng noted that workplace conditions can affect fertility at several stages: whether young adults have the time and energy to form relationships, whether couples feel ready to have their first child, and whether parents feel capable of having another.

“Importantly, workplace pressures may affect fertility not because people no longer value parenthood, but because they perceive it as increasingly difficult to combine being a good parent with being a good employee,” said Assoc Prof Mu, who is from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) department of sociology and anthropology.

WORKPLACE CHALLENGES FOR PARENTS

Long hours, in-office requirements, frequent travel and a lack of flexibility are common sticking points for parents working in Singapore.

There is also a pervasive expectation that staff remain contactable outside of office hours, several parents told CNA.

Most workplaces and companies in Singapore have a “hustle” culture,” said Mr Daniel Yoong, who runs an HR advisory firm.

“Employees work hard, they're expected to work hard compared to other countries,” he said, adding that people want to advance their careers and earn more if they want to own a home and raise a family due to the high cost of living here.

“Everyone wants to strive for excellence,” said Ms Nicole Chan, a civil servant and mother of one.

“We want to be excellent in our jobs, and it always requires us to work beyond what is on paper,” she said, adding that her colleagues and friends rarely draw strict boundaries around work.

When she became a parent, she realised she needed to protect her time after office hours - a shift that left her feeling guilty.

Ms Michelle Yan, a centre success manager at co-working space operator Arcc Spaces, described Singapore’s general workplace culture as traditional.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many organisations gradually rolled back work-from-home policies, especially small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and local firms, she said.

“Bosses would still prefer to see their employees come into office as a form of their commitment to work, they need to see you around,” she said, adding that this creates friction whenever parents need urgent leave to care for their children.

Meanwhile, those working for larger, multinational companies may need to travel frequently because of Singapore’s role as a business hub, said Ms Maybelline Tan, a regional marketing manager who travels at least twice a month.

They may also need to take part in work calls at night if they are working with colleagues based in Europe or the US, she said.

With work life being so demanding, Ms Tan decided to have pets instead of children.

“I feel very worried and I feel very upset if I have to leave my pets, (what more) if I have actual human kids?” she said.

Ms Sher-Li Torrey, who founded career portal Mums@Work, said she has received several requests from women who are not yet mothers asking if they can become a member of the network.

"They will write and say, because my current work environment does not suit it, I need to leave so that I can have a kid," she said, adding that some will indicate that their existing job requires them to travel frequently.

In search of a better environment to work and raise their children in, some Singaporeans told CNA they ended up moving abroad to find the right balance.

Ms Irene Cheong, who is in her 50s now, applied for permanent residency in Australia before starting a family. Had she not succeeded in her application, the Singaporean mother of one said she may not have had children at all.

She lived and worked in Australia from the time her son was three, until he was around 10 years old.

She worked so-called “mum hours” that allowed her to send her son to school in the morning, pick him up around 3pm, cook dinner and spend quality time with her family.

This level of work-life integration seems uncommon in Singapore, said Ms Cheong, who works in HR information systems.

Professor of Economics Christine Ho said it is better to consider what constraints families face, rather than to find fault for the falling fertility rate.

“Housing costs, gender norms that leave working mothers doing a double shift at home and at work, competition in education and at work, and a definition of success measured by whose children get the best grades or earn the most – those are constraints, and constraints can be targeted,” she said.

CAN SINGAPORE BE ‘MADE FOR FAMILIES’?

At a policy level, parents and experts who spoke to CNA agreed that strides have been made toward fostering a more supportive workplace.

In recent years, there have been increases to paternity leave and shared parental leave, as well as efforts to encourage flexible work arrangements.

But family-friendly policies may not always translate into changes on the ground.

A 2025 survey of more than 1,500 people found that workers are worried that taking parental leave, requesting for flexible work arrangements or adjusting their schedules for caregiving could signal a lack of commitment and affect their career progression.

The survey, which was conducted by the National Trades Unions Congress (NTUC) Women and Family and the People’s Action Party Women’s Wing, reported that 41 per cent of respondents felt stronger leadership support would make flexible work arrangements more effective.

“That tells us something important,” said NTUC assistant secretary-general Yeo Wan Ling. “Family-friendly policies will only work fully when workers feel safe using them.”

A manager who tells an employee to “take the time you need” sends a very different signal from a manager who approves the leave but makes the worker feel guilty, said Ms Yeo, who is also director of NTUC Women and Family.

“These everyday interactions matter. They shape whether workers believe that having children and progressing in their careers can genuinely coexist,” she said.

For example, Ms Low, who had to handle work while her son was in the ICU, said she found out she was pregnant just four months after starting a new job.

When she shared the news with her boss, he asked her why she did not inform him earlier of her intention to start a family.

A policy can only be as effective as its implementation, said Mr Aslam Sardar, chief executive of the Institute for Human Resource Professionals.

He said manager capability and workplace trust are important because an employee’s experience of a family-friendly policy hinges on how comfortable they feel discussing their needs with their manager.

It also depends on whether their managers focus on outcomes rather than an employee’s physical presence, he said.

“That does not necessarily mean managers are unsupportive. Many managers are themselves balancing business pressures, team capacity and individual needs,” he said, adding that they can be equipped with skills and frameworks to navigate different situations fairly and consistently.

MANAGERS MATTER

Beyond business owners, colleagues who are single or do not intend to have children have also voiced concern about the workload that falls on them when parents take extended leave.

To this, Mr Marcus Lam, honorary treasurer of the Singapore National Employers Federation, said openness between employers and employees will help in tackling operational challenges when a staff member goes away for a longer stretch.