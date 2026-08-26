More leave for parents, more work for the rest? Childcare leave boost sparks workplace debate

SINGAPORE: Whenever a colleague takes childcare leave, 29-year-old finance professional Adam (not his real name) usually shares the extra workload with the rest of his team.

Most of the time, he does not mind that the two colleagues in his team of five take time off work to attend to their children, especially when their absences were planned for and the tasks are properly delegated.

But when they take childcare leave at short notice, Adam, who is unmarried, often finds himself reshuffling his own leave plans or shouldering additional work.

So when Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced at this year’s National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 23) that a new childcare leave scheme will give more time off to working parents, he felt conflicted as he was generally supportive of moves to address Singapore’s falling fertility problem.

“I work in a small company. If colleagues with children in my team are getting extended leave, more workload falls onto the people who do not have kids,” he said.

“I thought that the amount of leave they had was already quite substantial. I was taken aback when I heard they were increasing it.”

Under the new scheme, each parent will get eight days off if they have one child, 10 days if they have two children, and 12 days if they have three or more children.

This is up from the current six days off a year if the parent has a child aged six and below, or two days a year if the child is between seven and 12 years old.

Adam’s mixed feelings about the expansion of childcare leave were echoed by others.

CNA spoke to 10 people who were either single, married without children or have children above the age of 12, to understand how those who do not benefit directly from the childcare leave changes felt.

Like Adam, many were broadly supportive that the changes give parents the support they needed, but were worried that they could end up shouldering more work when their colleagues were away.

While those in bigger organisations said the impact would be minimal given that there is enough manpower to spread the burden, those in smaller firms are unsure that the work can be shared fairly.

Several also pointed out that short-notice childcare leave already causes staffing issues in leaner workplaces. Some worried that this could cause resentment between employees who are parents and non-parents.

The increase in childcare leave also gave rise to questions about fairness, as those interviewed felt that similar benefits could be extended to workers who provide care for elderly family members.

Asked about these concerns on CNA’s Talking Point on Monday, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Health Rahayu Mahzam said they were “legitimate” issues.

Working as a lawyer before entering politics, Mdm Rahayu said she had also experienced the difficulties of shouldering the workload when her colleagues were on leave.