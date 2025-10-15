Fewer than 20 maids sought help for mental health at public healthcare institutions from 2022 to 2024: Shawn Huang

SINGAPORE: Fewer than 20 migrant domestic workers (MDWs) sought medical assistance at public healthcare institutions, polyclinics and general practitioners for mental health reasons between 2022 and 2024, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Shawn Huang on Wednesday (Oct 15).

Speaking in parliament, Mr Huang added that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) had not encountered any cases of migrant domestic workers facing legal issues when seeking such assistance.

"MDWs' legal rights to access medical treatment, including for mental health conditions, are protected under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, which requires employers to cover their MDWs' medical expenses, including for mental health treatments," he said.

The Act covers employers of foreign employees and any person issued a work pass by MOM. Work passes include the employment pass, S Pass and work permit.

Employers who deny their migrant domestic workers necessary medical treatment face a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,720), up to 12 months' jail, or both. Such employers may also be barred from employing migrant workers in the future.