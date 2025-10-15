Fewer than 20 maids sought help for mental health at public healthcare institutions from 2022 to 2024: Shawn Huang
Speaking in parliament, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Shawn Huang added that the Manpower Ministry had not encountered any cases of migrant domestic workers facing legal issues when seeking such assistance.
SINGAPORE: Fewer than 20 migrant domestic workers (MDWs) sought medical assistance at public healthcare institutions, polyclinics and general practitioners for mental health reasons between 2022 and 2024, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Shawn Huang on Wednesday (Oct 15).
Speaking in parliament, Mr Huang added that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) had not encountered any cases of migrant domestic workers facing legal issues when seeking such assistance.
"MDWs' legal rights to access medical treatment, including for mental health conditions, are protected under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, which requires employers to cover their MDWs' medical expenses, including for mental health treatments," he said.
The Act covers employers of foreign employees and any person issued a work pass by MOM. Work passes include the employment pass, S Pass and work permit.
Employers who deny their migrant domestic workers necessary medical treatment face a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,720), up to 12 months' jail, or both. Such employers may also be barred from employing migrant workers in the future.
In a supplementary question, MP Hamid Razak (PAP-West Coast-Jurong West) said he had received feedback from migrant domestic workers citing mental health issues to seek secondary employment, and asked if MOM would consider including a mental health assessment as part of the pre-employment assessment for migrant domestic workers in the future.
In response, Mr Huang said that as part of their pre-employment medical examinations, migrant domestic workers are currently required to declare if they have mental health conditions.
"Where there is a positive declaration or any suspicion that they have mental health conditions, the attending doctor at the time may recommend further assessments, but with additional costs," he added.
"This approach helps to keep the medical tests and costs manageable for the employers in general, whilst ensuring that the individuals with healthcare conditions can be identified for further necessary follow-up."
In December 2024, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), a non-governmental organisation set up by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), signed an agreement with non-profit Silver Ribbon (Singapore) to strengthen mental well-being support for migrant domestic workers
They aim to do this through means such as providing free counselling services and mental well-being workshops, CDE and NTUC said.
Free workshops for employers on providing support for migrant domestic workers have also been made available through the agreement.
"Employers with concerns about their migrant domestic workers' mental health (well-being) are also advised to seek medical advice," Mr Huang said.
Migrant domestic workers in need of assistance can call CDE's 24-hour helpline at 1800 2255 233 or the Migrant Workers' Centre at 6536 2692.