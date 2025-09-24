Scams and fraud drive claims against financial institutions to record high, says industry mediator

SINGAPORE: The number of claims made against financial institutions jumped almost 200 per cent from 2021 to 2025, mainly driven by fraud or scam-related claims, according to data from a dispute resolution centre.

The Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre (FIDReC) handled a record-high of 2,646 claims in the financial year 2024/2025, which ended on Jun 30.

There were more than 3,000 reports including cases resolved directly between the consumer and financial institution, and cases that were reported to FIDReC but out of its jurisdiction, said chief executive officer Eunice Chua at a press conference on Wednesday (Sep 24).

In the 2021/2022 financial year, the centre handled fewer than 1,000 cases.

Launched in 2005, FIDReC is a not-for-profit company that resolves financial disputes for consumers, small businesses and charities through mediation and adjudication.

It aims to be independent and impartial, and operates independently of the government, financial institutions and consumer bodies. Disputes are usually resolved without the involvement of external lawyers.

"This year's volume has reached a peak not seen since the global financial crisis of 2008," FIDReC said in a press release. In that financial year, the centre handled 2,257 claims.

After the situation stabilised, the average number of claims per financial year was 964 for about 10 years, until the recent rise due to fraud and scams.

"Unlike the brief spike in 2008 that normalised within two years, FIDReC expects the current all-time high to continue rising as digital banking and online transactions become more widespread," the centre said.

Insurance payouts and investments used to be a major source of disputes, but scams and frauds made up 49 per cent of claims from July 2024 to June 2025.