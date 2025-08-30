Overall scam cases and losses fall, police flag new con involving insurance services

SINGAPORE: The number of scam cases reported in Singapore has fallen after several years of increases.

According to the mid-year figures released by the police on Saturday (Aug 30), there were 19,665 cases in the first half of 2025 - a 26 per cent drop from the 26,563 cases in the same period last year.

The amount lost to scams also decreased by 12.6 per cent in the first half of the year, falling to S$456.4 million (US$354.3 million) from about S$522.4 million in the same period a year earlier.

Losses in cryptocurrency accounted for 17.9 per cent of total scam losses, or about S$81.6 million.

“Scammers target cryptocurrency likely due to its irreversible transactions and limited traceability, making asset recovery virtually impossible, unlike traditional banking transactions,” SPF said in a media release.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) first started tracking scam-related figures in 2016.

Despite the fall in the overall numbers in the first half of 2025, the police said the situation remains a concern, noting an increase in scams involving the impersonation of government officials, phishing scams and malware scams.