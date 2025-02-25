At least S$1.1 billion lost to scams in 2024; one victim had S$125 million stolen

SINGAPORE: At least S$1.1 billion (US$822 million) was lost to scams in 2024, with one victim losing S$125 million in cryptocurrency, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Feb 25).

The total amount lost to fraudsters rose by 70.6 per cent from at least S$651.8 million in 2023, according to the police's annual statistics on scams and cybercrime.

The total number of scam cases also increased by 10.6 per cent to 51,501 cases in 2024 from 46,563 in 2023.

Cryptocurrency losses made up a larger percentage of scam losses last year, accounting for about 24.3 per cent of total scam losses, compared with about 6.8 per cent in 2023.

E-commerce scams were the top scam type flagged by the police, followed by job scams, phishing scams, investment scams and fake friend call scams.

While there were increases in e-commerce, phishing, investment and government officials impersonation scams, there were "significant decreases" noted for those involving fake friend calls - both in the number of cases reported and the total amount lost.

SPF attributed this to its collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police to dismantle three fake friend call scam syndicates operating from Johor Bahru, leading to the arrest of 19 overseas syndicate members.

There were also "notable" decreases in the number of malware-enabled scams and social media impersonation scams, largely due to the measures implemented by the government as well as banks and telecommunications companies.

However, there were increases in the total amount lost to these two scam types due to two cases with "very high" losses, said SPF.

A single malware-enabled scam case saw the loss of about S$125 million in cryptocurrency.

The victim had clicked on fake interview meeting links and was asked to run a script on his laptop. The script was actually a malicious code that targeted crypto wallets.