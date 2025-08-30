Facebook Marketplace remains lowest of six e-commerce platforms on anti-scam rating system

SINGAPORE: Facebook Marketplace was rated the lowest out of six e-commerce platforms for the anti-scam measures it has in place to ensure the security of online transactions, the Inter-Ministry Committee on Scams (IMCS) said on Saturday (Aug 30).

The findings were published in the 2025 E-commerce Marketplace Transaction Safety Ratings (TSR), which is a yearly update to the ratings given to major e-commerce platforms based on their latest anti-scam features.

Of the 11,627 e-commerce scam cases via online platforms reported in 2024, 37.6 per cent - 4,368 cases - happened via Facebook Marketplace, which marked the highest number among the platforms.

Facebook Marketplace was awarded one tick, the lowest of four ratings on the TSR. It has been ranked last since the TSR was launched in 2022.

Meanwhile, Carousell received two ticks, while Amazon, Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop - were awarded four ticks. This is the first time TikTok Shop was included in the TSR.