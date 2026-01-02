80-year-old hawker 'stunned' by fire at Hong Lim food centre, pulled to safety by fellow hawker

SINGAPORE: It was supposed to be another bustling lunch hour for hawkers at Hong Lim food centre on the first business day of the year.

Instead, the afternoon went up in smoke for many when a fire broke out at 80-year-old hawker Teo Koon Guan's stall on Friday (Jan 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted at about 12.40pm to a fire at 531A Upper Cross Street involving the kitchen exhaust ducting on the second floor.

Firefighters put out the blaze with three water jets and evacuated four people from the block as a precautionary measure.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.