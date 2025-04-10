First look at new CMPB in Bukit Gombak, set to open from June
The new compound will replace the current CMPB at Depot Road, which has been handling NS registration and pre-enlistment screening since 1989.
SINGAPORE: The new Central Manpower Base (CMPB) is set to open progressively from June, and will be fully operational in September.
It will feature a sheltered 300m running track for operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) to take their annual Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT).
This means that for their IPPT 2.4km run, they will have to run eight laps on the all-weather running track, instead of the conventional six laps on a 400m track.
Other features of the compound in Bukit Gombak will include health screening facilities for pre-enlistees, a Lifestylemart for NSmen to buy service-related items, and a food court operated by Timbre+ which will be open to the public.
Members of the media had a preview of the upcoming CMPB on Thursday (Apr 10).
The new CMPB was announced in 2019, and is near the current Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Bukit Gombak.
FACILITIES FOR THE NS COMMUNITY
Senior lieutenant colonel (SLTC) Lau Hui Boon, who oversees the new CMPB redevelopment project, told media that the new centre serves as a “one stop service centre” to serve the NS community.
“Our pre-enlistees will be able to go through NS registration, medical checks and classification at this location (and) our NSmen will also be able to participate in their IPPT as well as NS FIT (fitness improvement training) at this location as well,” he said.
There will be a gym at the new CMPB for NSmen to do their NS FIT, a fitness programme to help fulfil their fitness requirements, such as passing their IPPT.
The all-weather fitness conditioning centre will have running, push-up and sit-up stations as part of the IPPT.
The sheltered track is 300m instead of 400m due to space constraints, said SLTC Lau.
AMENITIES FOR THE PUBLIC
There will also be amenities for public use.
The 700-seater food court operated by Timbre+ will open progressively from June and feature over 20 stores.
There will also be a cafe and childcare centre at the compound, as well as a public car park with about 700 lots.
An outdoor area with a 500m running trail, football field and exercise stations will also be open to the public daily from 7.30am to 11pm.
A link-bridge from Cashew MRT on the Downtown Line will lead to the new CMPB and is set to open in July.