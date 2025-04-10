First look at new CMPB in Bukit Gombak, set to open from June

SINGAPORE: The new Central Manpower Base (CMPB) is set to open progressively from June, and will be fully operational in September.

It will feature a sheltered 300m running track for operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) to take their annual Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT).

This means that for their IPPT 2.4km run, they will have to run eight laps on the all-weather running track, instead of the conventional six laps on a 400m track.

Other features of the compound in Bukit Gombak will include health screening facilities for pre-enlistees, a Lifestylemart for NSmen to buy service-related items, and a food court operated by Timbre+ which will be open to the public.

Members of the media had a preview of the upcoming CMPB on Thursday (Apr 10).

The new CMPB was announced in 2019, and is near the current Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Bukit Gombak.

It will replace the current CMPB at Depot Road, which has been handling NS registration and pre-enlistment screening since 1989.