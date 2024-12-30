Support local, urge fish farmers struggling with increasing costs and a lack of demand
They have implemented technology to become more productive and sustainable.
SINGAPORE: Some local fish farms have turned to technology to deal with higher costs and a lack of demand as they call for more support from customers here.
Costs of transport, logistics, electricity and manpower have increased, pushing up overall overheads by about 25 per cent, said CEO of The Fish Farmer Malcolm Ong.
However, the firm has managed to keep prices steady for customers by increasing productivity through technology and upgrading workers’ skills, he said.
“We are not selling very high-end fish. We are selling fish for the heartlanders, for the masses, and therefore price is very important, we have to keep our prices competitive,” he added.
CEO of Singapore Aquaculture Technologies Dirk Eichelberger said it has been a challenging year for the industry.
“There is some sort of stagnation for local farming, local sales and local yields. And it's been a tough year for all of us,” he said.
“Restaurants are trying to buy the often cheaper imports from Malaysia and Indonesia, and not so much local produce, but they're also buying less because they're not having good business, and that is affecting all of us,” he added.
Imports from neighbouring countries are typically priced about 30 per cent cheaper than local farmers’ supply, which experts put down to land banks, economies of scale and established supply chains.
Mr Eichelberger has turned to data analytics and technology to improve the quality of the water used for his fish and optimising their nutrition.
He has also upgraded his facilities with more sustainable battery types and software to rear fish more efficiently with less environmental impact.
SUPPORT FROM LOCAL CUSTOMERS
The two businesses are part of a small aquaculture industry in Singapore that in 2023 was made up of 98 sea-based and 33 land-based seafood farms. They contribute to around 7 per cent of local seafood consumption.
While the authorities launched the Singapore Aquaculture Plan last month to help local fish farmers, those who spoke to CNA said that support from customers is key.
They called for more business from Singaporeans, but acknowledged that patrons usually opt for whichever option is more affordable.
“We cannot blame the customer, but on the other hand, it depends on the customer in supporting the local produce and paying maybe that extra premium that is required to make it commercially viable for us,” said Mr Eichelberger.
“That has to be a free decision by the customers, believing that (we) have a quality product, a fresh product, a traceable product.”
Mr Ong added: “Local produce is fresher, travels less miles, and also because of the Singapore government - it's very strict - so you are assured of food safety, because the local farm has to adhere to all these strict rules,” he said.
Industry players emphasised that buying from local farmers helps improve the nation’s food security.
“Singapore is not an agricultural country like many other countries, but we need to start to think about that (food security),” said Dr Kevin Cheong, adjunct lecturer at School of Singapore Management University’s Lee Kong Chian Business Business School.
He added the issue was brought to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic when food security was a major concern given that Singapore imports over 90 per cent of its food.
“It's not just about buying local, but understanding why we do it. (We) need to start from young,” he added.
WISH LIST FOR MORE SPACE
Another way to continue building the fish farming sector is to attract younger workers, said Dr Cheong.
The Fish Farmer’s Mr Ong said that he has observed more young people gaining interest in farming. His firm has had some youths write in to ask for internships and jobs, he said.
One of the reasons is that they are keen to know the origins of the food they are consuming and whether it is being responsibly farmed, he said, adding this is a positive development for the industry.
He also hopes to be allocated more land to rear baby fish in his own hatchery so that they are stronger.
“Right now, we fly the fish in, so it's very stressful for the baby fish,” he said.
The government's plan also involves boosting the local supply of genetically superior eggs and fingerlings.
“I strongly believe that we can produce fish that is competitive, fresh, safe, and it's good for the market, but we do need additional sea space in order for us to produce more fish for the local market," said Mr Ong.