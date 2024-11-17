Heavy rain triggers flash flood near Bugis, warnings in several locations

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain triggered a flash flood at Ophir Road near Bugis and flash flood warnings for a few locations across Singapore on Sunday (Nov 17), a day after the northwestern part of country received one of the highest recorded daily rainfalls in 46 years.

National water agency PUB issued an advisory at around 1.30pm, saying heavy rain is expected over the northern, southern and western areas of Singapore.



In an update posted on X issued at 2.08pm, PUB warned of a flash flood at Ophir Road and urged the public to avoid the area.

"PUB officers have been deployed to render assistance," it said.

At about 3pm, PUB updated that the flood at Ophir Road had subsided and "traffic is now passable".



PUB also warned of flash flood risks at the following locations: